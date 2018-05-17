Lee extends NAIA golf lead
Dalton State's S.M. Lee shot a 5-under 66 in Friday's third round to extend his lead to five shots at the NAIA men's golf championship at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Oklahoma City, which was tied for third at the beginning of the day, posted an 8-under 276 to end up four shots clear of Dalton State and Coastal Georgia entering today's final round.
St. Ambrose's Dylan Daxon sat in a tie for 68th after a 75 to lead the Bees, who are tied for 23rd in the team race.
