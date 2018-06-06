Legion baseball 

Moline 246 12, Monmouth 136 2

Moline;003;001;8;--;12;10;1

Monmouth;000;011;0;--;2;7;5

Jake Nitzel, Landon Thiele (4), Devon Breiholz (6), Jacob Pauwels (7). Corman, Lefler (7), Heinrich (7). WP -- Jake Nitzel. LP -- Corman. Two or more hits -- Moline, Drew Parks; Monmouth, McVey. 2B -- Moline, Aiden Michna; Monmouth, Martin, McVey. RBI -- Moline, Noah Sebben 2, Dan Anderson 2, Nolan Griffin, Eric Maffie, Ben Monroe, Drew Parks, Aiden Michna; Monmouth, Martin, McVey

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times

Load comments