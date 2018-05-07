Richard “Dick” And Marlene DePauw, Rock Island, celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on January 25th. An open house for family and friends will be held April 29, 2018 from 1:30 to 4:00 at Short Hills Country Club, 2500 11th St. East Moline, IL. The couple requests no gifts.
Mr. DePauw married the former Marlene DeSutter at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Geneseo. They are currently members of St. Pius X Church in
Rock Island.
They have two daughters, Chris Elsberg, Rock Island and Melinda Brown (Duane), Coal Valley. They have two beautiful granddaughters, Jillian and Julianna Jespersen, Rock Island.
Richard worked 23 years for International Harvester in East Moline and holds numerous patents on the Axial Flow Combine. He then worked 25 years for Deere & Co. retiring as Manager of Corporate Product Safety. Marlene was part-owner of three Happy Joes and owned her own accounting business for 60 years. She competed in ballroom dancing for 25 years. They enjoy traveling, ballroom dancing and spending time with family and friends.