Mr. and Mrs. Roger DeVine of Washington, Illinois will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on May 22. Roger was a floor covering contractor in the Quad City area. Wilma was employed at various sales positions in Davenport. Long time Davenport residents, retired to Washington, Illinois. Their children are Diana Woodworth of Robinson, Illinois; Steve DeVine of Denver, Colorado; Janet (deceased) Mark Varner of Daytona Beach, Florida; Donna and Loras Reiter of Bettendorf, Iowa. They have 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.