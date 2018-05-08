Mr. and Mrs. William (Dusty)Rhodes, of Davenport, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
A small family gathering is planned in their honor. William and Rose Marie (Jager) Rhodes were married on May 1, 1958. They have 7 children together. Tom, Bill, Rocky (Dawn), Nancy Parrick (David), Ricky (Robin), and Danny. In special memory, a daughter Marcy. The couple have many grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom they love and adore. The children, with much respect, and appreciation, wish to congratulate their parents on the many wonderful years they have shared together, and thank them for all the love and support they have shown through the years. They both are loved very much, and are wished many more happy memories together.