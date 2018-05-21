The family of James “Gene” Chamberlain of Albany, Illinois, will be hosting an open house to celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday, May 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Ambrose Parish Hall in Erie, Illinois. He requests that gifts be omitted. Mr. Chamberlain was born on May 17, 1928 in Newton Township. He married Dorothy McKenna on May 26, 1951, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie. They farmed in the Erie/Albany area for almost 65 years before she passed away in February 2016. He continues to be active in the family farm operation. They are parents of Teresa (Jim) Anderson, Chris (Cheryl) Chamberlain, Laura (Brian) Currie, Cynthia Elsbury, Dennis (Cheryl) Chamberlain, Rebecca Mack, Greg Chamberlain (deceased), Veronica (Michael) Saad, and Maria (Russ) McAtee. Mr. Chamberlain also has
23 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.