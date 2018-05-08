Warren Cook of Moline will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house Saturday April 21, from 2-4pm at the Svithiod Club, 1522-6th Ave, Moline, IL (parking in the rear). No gifts please.
Warren was born April 11, 1928 in Frankford MO. He married Zora Kimmel (Marion IL) in Moline on
December 13, 1951.
Their children are Shane Cook (Melissa Noland), Belmond IA; Darvi (Norm) Brown, Bettendorf IA; and Stefan (Veda) Cook, Renton WA. There are 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He retired from Alcoa in 1989 after 33 years. He is currently a member of the Alcoa Retirees Club. He was a past long-time member of the former First Christian Church Moline; Moline Toastmasters; and the Quad Cities Rental Assn.