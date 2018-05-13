Leila Dittmer of Wheatland, Iowa, was honored at a family luncheon to celebrate her 90th birthday.
Leila was born April 26, 1928, in Durant, Iowa. She married Eugene Dittmer on April 30, 1949. He passed away August 6, 1999.
She retired from Chapman Funeral Home in Wheatland after 63 years.
Her children are Dale (Debra) Dittmer of McKinney, TX; William (Lori) Dittmer of Lowden, IA; Jerald (Cindy) Dittmer of Muscatine, IA; and Lyndi (James Perry) of Corrales, NM. She has 7 grandchildren,
2 step-grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 4 great step-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to Lincolnway Villas, 320 East Lincolnway #206, Wheatland, Iowa 52777.