Alvin “Al” Gehbauer is turning 100!
His family invites friends to join us in celebrating this special event. An Open House will be held on Saturday, May 26th from 1:00-3:00 at Senior Star Elmore Place (Assisted Living building) located at 4500 Elmore, Davenport.
Al was born on May 24th, 1918.
He was united in marriage to Beth Durlin in 1944. She preceded him in death in 2011. They are blessed with
3 sons, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Al worked at J. I. Case, retiring in 1980 after 40 years of service. No gifts please. Cards or memories welcome.