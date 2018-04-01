Homrighausens celebrate birthdays

William D. and Shirley J. Homrighausen of DeWitt observed their respective 93rd and 91st birthdays at Westwing Place in DeWitt on March 18.
Bill was born March 12, 1925, at Jane Lamb Hospital in Clinton. He lived his first 5 years on a family farm near Grand Mound. He graduated from De Witt High School class of 1943. His retirement from Iowa Mutual Insurance Company followed in 1986 after 42 years of employment.
Shirley was born March 19, 1927, in Beloit, Wisconsin. She graduated from Moline High School with the class of 1944 to soon begin a distinguished career in photography, journalism, and travel. This included serving as director of the Plus 60 Club to conduct adventures around the world. After 51 years of association with the Quad-City Times, she continued writing a weekly column for The Observer and The North Scott Press.
The dual birthday celebration included vocal offerings of Travis Hosette, recalling songs popularized by Frank Sinatra