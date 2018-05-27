Shirley Carlson Koester, Dixon, Iowa, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on June 2nd with a family gathering at her son Kenny and Janet’s home near Dixon.
Shirley was born June 4th, 1938 in Briar Bluff, Illinois to Clarence and Helen (Moore) Carlson.
She and Fred Koester were married in Bethany, Missouri, and have 3 children. Sheri (Kevin) Kelley, Denver, Colorado, Fritz and Kenny both of Dixon. Grandchildren are Kristen (John) Donohue, Karen and Kevin Kelley Jr., Heather (Randy) Sutherland, Nikole, Kyle, Shelbey and Tanner Koester. One granddaugher, Kathryn, is deceased. She also has 4 great-grandsons, 1 great-granddaughter and l step-great granddaughter.
Shirley retired from the City of Dixon in 2000 after serving 18 years as the City Clerk/Treasurer.