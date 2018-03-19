Ron Freeman Celebrates 90 Years
The four daughters of Ron Freeman invite friends to celebrate his 90th birthday with a Cake Reception at Garner Place II in Davenport on Saturday, March 31st, from 1:30-3:30pm. Ron was born on March 30, 1928, to parents, Clarence and Daisy Freeman, in Colchester, IL. He grew up on farms located around Kirksville, MO. He graduated from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, received his Master’s from the University of Iowa and enjoyed a career as an Army Civilian Chemist and Engineer working at the Rock Island Arsenal. Ron was married to Verna Zintz (deceased) on March 20, 1951, enjoying 61 years together. He is Grandpa Ron to 7 and Great-Grandpa Ron to 5 (including one on the way); all plan to be there to help him celebrate. Birthday wishes can be sent to: 533 W. 29th St., Davenport, IA 52803.