Marilyn Roussell to celebrate 80th Birthday!
Marilyn Roussell of Davenport will be honored at a family dinner to celebrate her 80th birthday.
She was born Marilyn J Hughes on April 25th, 1938 in Davenport, Iowa. She married John F. Weiman on November 9th, 1957. He passed away in 1995. They had
5 children, Cathy (Marty) Wilson, Chris (Jeff) Spies, Connie (Bill) Wilkens, Michelle Weiman (deceased) and John (Amy) Weiman.
She married Leo Roussell on January 22, 2003.
She has been blessed with 10 grandchildren: Jill, Emily, & Jennifer Wilson, Ashley (Tony) Sears, Brian Doerrfeld, Aaron Weiman, Noah, Ayden, Anna and Cole Weiman. She has been extra blessed with extended family grandchildren, Alyssa Schachtner, Tanner and Taylor Spies.
Further blessings include 4 great grandchildren Austin, Chase, & Aubrey Sears and Raegan Doerrfeld.
Happy Birthday from All of Us! We Love You!