This young lady is turning 80!
Shirley Lemon is celebrating her 80th birthday. She will be honored at a birthday party luncheon on Saturday May 5, 2018, from 12 PM to 4 PM at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 6021 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA. No gifts, please. She was born on May 3, 1938 in Tipton, IA, to Walter and Norma Williams. She married Francis Lemon on November 12, 1966. He passed away on November 4, 2009. Shirley owned and operated Shirley’s Ceramics for many years and was a wonderful stay at home mother raising her seven children - Debbie Hendricksen, Brian Goode, Linda Rhoades, Bob Goode, Rhonda Matje, Lisa Inghram and Terri Lemon. She now enjoys working in her yard, playing the organ and spending time with family and friends. Happy 80th Birthday MOM! We love you!