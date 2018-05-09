Tommy L. Tucker, Milan, Illinois will celebrate his 90th birthday with an Open House on May 12, 2018 from 2:00 - 4:00pm at
St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Milan, Illinois. Family and friends are invited. No gifts please. Tommy was born in Wright, Iowa on May 11, 1928 to Belle and Clarence as 1 of 11 children. He spent the rest of his childhood in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He was owner of Tri-City Tire, Davenport. He “retired” in 1997 and worked 16 more years at Staacks Florists, Moline. Tommy married the love of his life, Fern Bestian Carver on January 10, 1959. They have 3 children, Karen Edmund, Debra (Doug) Snyder, and Barry (Patty) Tucker, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Tommy has touched and enriched many lives through his humor and big heart. Gods blessings on him.