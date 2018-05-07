Folker - Ingle

Dan and Lori Folker of Silvis, Illinois are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their son Nathaniel Ross Folker to Katherine Michelle Ingle, daughter of Dale and Sharon Ingle of North Liberty, Iowa.
Nathaniel graduated from The American School in Lansing, IL in 1990, and Black Hawk College in 1995.
He is the Founder and CEO of EZ Solutions in Mt. Pleasant Iowa. Both currently reside in Riverside, Iowa.
Katherine graduated from West High School in 2000 and Iowa State University in 2004. She is currently employed as a Treasury Manager at Great Western Bank in North Liberty.
The couple will be married at South Slope in North Liberty on April 21, 2018.