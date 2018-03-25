Liske-Ulrich

Kerrie Jo Liske and Jack Christian Ulrich along with their parents are happy to announce their engagement and approaching marriage. Kerrie is the daughter of Matt and Christie Liske of rural Donahue. She is the granddaughter of Dorothy Marten, Bob and Barb Ferguson, the late Elmer Marten and the late Gerald Liske.
Jack is the son of Jim and Susan Ulrich of Pinehurst, North Carolina. He is also the younger brother to the late Kathryn Elise Ulrich. His grandparents are the late Larry and Laura Holmgren, as well as the late Wally and Janet Ulrich.
Kerrie is a 2008 graduate of North Scott High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Exercise Science and Kinesiology and a Minor in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin Platteville. Kerrie is employed by PING Headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona as a Product Specialist.
Jack is a 2006 graduate of The O’Neal School in Southern Pines, North Carolina. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. Jack is also employed by PING and travels on the PGA Tour as a PGA Tour Technician.
The couple is planning a fall wedding. Invitations will be sent.