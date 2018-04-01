Maxwell-Zager

Allison Lynne Maxwell, daughter of Dr. Edwin and Sharon Maxwell of Davenport, is engaged to Matthew Scott Zager, son of Eugene and Gail Zager of Davenport. Allison graduated from Davenport Central High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and her Master’s degree from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She is currently employed as a behavior analyst in the Davenport area. Matthew graduated from Davenport Central High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University and his Master’s degree from The University of Iowa. He is currently employed as a civil engineer for the Corps of Engineers. The couple will be married in June of 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.