Dr. Jim and Dottie Park of Bettendorf, IA, announce the engagement of their daughter Jennifer Elizabeth to Kyle Charles Watson, son of Hilary and Tom Watson of Stillwell Kansas, Denis Watson and Susan Loggans of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The future bride is a graduate of Pleasant Valley high school in 2010 and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from Luther College in 2014. She currently works for Sizewise in Lenexa
The future groom is a graduate Rockhurst High School in 2005 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2012. Kyle is a VDC Technical Specialist at Zahner in Kansas City. The couple will be married on September 22, 2018 in Kansas City, and will reside with their puppies Lilo and Fitz, in Lenexa Kansas.