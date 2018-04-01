Special Tribute

Knowledge is experience and the experience is knowledge. We don’t really know anything until we go through it. When Grandma was battling cancer, I have no idea what it’s like unless I were to battle it myself. I could know everything about it, every detail of what it’s said to be like, but would never know it personally without experiencing it. It’s the same with love. We don’t know love unless we experience it, feel it, taste it, see it, smell it, go through it. Most of what we learn as love really is not love at all. Jesus is love, and we can only know Jesus by experiencing Him, or by experiencing His love through those who have tasted His love. When I compare all the people I have encountered in my life, my grandma stands at the top with those who have truly loved others. She laid down her life for her family and friends. I wish I could peek into what she’s experiencing now and taste just a little bit of the life she’s enjoying. Someday she’ll be standing with Jesus receiving a reward in me for the love she poured out, and I’ll be celebrating with her the fullness of life. See you soon, Grandma, Adam Perrin