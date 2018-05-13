A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 19th at 2 PM at the Delmar United Methodist Church, 305 Delmar Avenue, Delmar, IA, for Dorothy L. Ward, 87, of Delmar.
Dorothy died on
December 28th, 2017, and is buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Delmar.
Dorothy was the daughter of Walter and Ruth (Collister) Ward. She grew up in Delmar, Iowa, and graduated from Delmar High School and the Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in Cedar Falls, IA. She was an elementary school teacher who taught for 25 years at Hayes Elementary School in Davenport, IA. She also taught in Elwood, IA and Delmar, IA, and served as a special needs and gifted student specialist in Delmar.
Join family and friends for a celebration of Dorothy’s life and career.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Delmar United Methodist Church.