Hayden Wolfe the Best Great Dane Born in Flagstaff, Arizona on November 13, 2005, Hayden has joined all of our beloved pets in Heaven on March 28, 2018. Hayden was the best friend, fellow citizen, protector, listener, eater and of course, snuggler a pet owner could ever imagine. She was the perfect dog, one that enjoyed new collars with matching leashes for long walks wherever you would take her. Hayden attended training school at PetSmart in Flagstaff, where she loved to receive well-earned treats and pats from all sorts of children. Her favorite snack was carrots and cucumber shavings, while we made salads for dinner. You could always find her huge nose sniffing along the counter tops. She preferred fresh ice-cold water with breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as any ice that would fall to the ground. Hayden loved to travel, camp, sunbathe and slowly rip stuffing out of her dog toys, ever so gently, through any small hole. Hayden was very photogenic and took every opportunity to get in front of the camera with a huge smile. We will forever enjoy all of her pictures while we reminisce about her daily habits. From visiting you in the restroom to her forceful nudges to get you out of bed and my favorite, refusing to lay down on her bed if she considered it dirty. Hayden was loved by many and will be truly missed by every life she touched. We hope you are smiling with us as you read about just a few of Hayden’s characteristics. We are very proud and lucky to have lived with her for 13 years. Dog gone but never forgotten. Love, Your Family, Gina, Betsy and Lillie.