Alan Meyer

June 17, 1952-May 16, 2018
DAVENPORT - Alan E. Meyer, 65, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Alan was born June 17, 1952 in Davenport, Iowa, a son of Frank W. and Doris (Anderson) Meyer. He was a union rep for Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 25.
Those honoring his memory include his brother, Mark C. Meyer, sister, Alice Martin, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Please see Alan's full obituary at www.therungemortuary.com.