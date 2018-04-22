June 29, 1922-April 19, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Alice Barton, 95, passed away at Friendship Manor in Rock Island on April 19, 2018.
In keeping with her wishes, a private Family interment will take place at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Alice was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 29, 1922, the daughter of Merle and Alta 'Peg' (Decker) Smith. She grew up in Clayton, Illinois, and graduated from Clayton High School in 1940.
Along with her family, Alice moved to Rock Island in 1942. After completing a course in business management, she secured a job at the Rock Island Arsenal in 1944. Later that year, she enlisted in the Navy, joining the Women's Wave Corps. While a Wave, she served in New York, Iowa and Washington, D.C. She was awarded the American Campaign Ribbon and the Victory Ribbon.
After receiving an honorable discharge, she rejoined her former employer, the Rock Island Arsenal in 1947.
Later in 1947, she married Harold 'Whitey' Barton, who also worked at the Arsenal. They continued working at the Arsenal together until each retired.
Alice was outgoing, with an engaging personality and well-developed sense –of-humor. She and Whitey had many friends and they loved to party. They enjoyed travel and get-togethers with their many friends.
They built a home in 1960 and were blessed with wonderful neighbors who were especially considerate of Alice during the past 30 years in which she lived by herself in her home following Whitey's death.
Alice, her Sister Marion, and her Brother Jack each had a special talent for writing humorous letters and limericks about each other.
Through the years, they were especially adept at poking fun at each other in an entirely good-natured manner that uproariously highlighted their various personal idiosyncrasies.
Alice purchased a condominium in Florida where she enjoyed spending winters with her many friends for years until she sold the condo in 2005. She especially treasured travel, and was able to enjoy many wonderful trips and cruises to exotic locations throughout the world.
Surviving are Alice's niece, Kathy Wilson, and nephews, Alan Smith, Jack Smith, and his wife Heather, and Mike Gibbs, and his wife Sue.
In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by her sister, Marion Gibbs, and brother, Jack Smith.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Friendship Manor and the Compassus Hospice team which provided warm, compassionate care.
