Alice Shaw

May 10, 1918 - April 18, 2018
EDMOND, Okla. -- ALICE MARIE HOWELL WILD SHAW died April 18, 2018, in Edmond, Okla., 21 days shy of 100 years (99.9). Born May 10, 1918, near Donahue, Iowa, (during a tornado) to Grace Long Howell and William Birdie Howell.
Services are Monday, May 21, 10 a.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church (UMC), Moline, Ill. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, Ill. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Memorials are requested to the Riverside UMC Choir.
She is a long standing member of the First United and Riverside Methodist Church. She was active in United Methodist Women, as a Church Greeter, and as a Teacher and Youth Counselor. She was the Illinois State Youth Commissioner (South) for 10 years. She and husband Don represented the Quad Cities named as ambassadors to the Northern Illinois Friendship Force by Rosalynn and Jimmie Carter.
With husband Don she actively promoted the Quad-Cities to enrich and beautify. When not stepping out for dancing at the Varsity Dinner Dance Club (Davenport), she widely traveled throughout the world. She excelled as a mall walker and lover of nature. She enjoyed and taught her love of antiques.
Alice is a proud 61-Year Member of PEO and member of Kings Daughters.
She is preceded in death by 1st husband Fred Wild and 2nd Donald Shaw, her parents, her 3 siblings and multiple family members.
She is survived by her sons Richard Wild, Dan Chang, Thailand and Robert Wild, Edmond, OK, her daughter Marcia Campbell, Joplin, MO, her stepdaughter Sondra Magnuson, East Moline, children's spouses (3), grandchildren (10), great-grandchildren (15), great-great-grandchildren (4) and numerous people she adopted as family along the way.
She will be sorely missed by all.