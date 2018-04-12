August 8, 1991-April 3, 2018
DAVENPORT — Allison Emily Gribbons-Myers, 26, a resident of Davenport, died on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Tuality Healthcare Hospital in Hillsboro, Oregon.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire
She was born in Marinette, Wisconsin, on August 8, 1991, the daughter of Michael S. and Mary F. (Goff) Gribbons, and was a 2009 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School where she participated in choir. She was united in marriage to Brent Myers.
Allison was employed as a food truck manager and was an accomplished singer. She was a member of the LeClaire Foursquare Church, where she had led the worship team. She loved animals, especially Remington, a rescue dog who was very special to her.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Brent; her step-daughters, Ava and Cora; her parents, Michael and Mary Gribbons of Davenport; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends.
