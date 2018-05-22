Alva Garmon
July 7, 1925-May 20, 2018
TIPTON, Iowa — Alva "Alvie" Garmon, 92, of Tipton, Iowa, died peacefully on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at University Hospitals. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Fry Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fry Funeral Home. A memorial fund has been established in his memory and online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Alvie was born on July 7, 1925, in Pulaski, Iowa. He was the son of Alva Leon Garmon and Estelle Olive Melton Garmon. Alvie attended Livonia High School and enlisted in the United States Navy and served during WWII. On April 1, 1947, Alvie was united in marriage to Margaret Evelyn "Maggie" Thurston in Tipton. Alvie was a mechanic and worked for Herman & Brown of Cedar Rapids.
Alvie is survived by his two grandchildren, Ryan Goethals and Rhonda Wadsworth; son-in-law, Darel Bruhn; sister, Erma Robinson; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maggie; daughters, Nancy Bruhn and Sonja Garmon; brothers, Arley, Earl, Don and Everett Thurston; sisters, Goldie Huggins and Mary West.
A special thank you to Rodney and Sharon Laucamp and Larry and Phyllis Powell for all they have done to help Alvie.