May 26, 1940-April 17, 2018
PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Ana Maria Calderon was taken into the Lord's hands at her home on April 17, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by her family.
She was born May 26, 1940. Her parents were Agapito and Ana Gutierrez.
She put up a brave fight with breast cancer in 2000. Cancer returned in 2017.
She is survived by her husband, Jorge, and their four children, Ana, Martha, George, and David, as well as their seven grandchildren, Jordan, Emily, Christian, Jacob, Mazie, Sofia, Olivia, and two great-grandchildren, Alexis and Bentley.
Ana married her husband, Jorge, in 1966 in San Luis Potosi, SLP, Mexico. Ana and her husband immigrated with their two daughters in 1969 to Davenport, Iowa, from their home in Mexico. She started working at Bendix as a custodian and worked her way up into the position of final detail assembler. She retired from Northrop Gruman after 30 years of service. She loved to travel and meet new people. Later in life she and her husband moved to Phoenix to be with their 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor even until the end. She will be dearly missed by her family, and everyone she knew. Even though her life has ended, her memory will live on.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center or the Scott County Humane Society.