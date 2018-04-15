March 28, 2018
DAVENPORT - Andrew J. Liska, 89, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Genesis East, Davenport.
Following cremation, private interment will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Scott County or to the American Heart Association.
In lieu of a formal memorial service, Andy's family and friends invite you to a celebration of life on Saturday, April 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Mac's Tavern, 316 W. 3rd Street, Davenport.
Mr. Liska was born in 1929 in Chicago, Illinois. Upon his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, he married Jean Kathryn Lensch on June 16, 1956, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. He graduated with his civil engineering degree from Iowa State University, Ames, in 1957 and worked with Major Engineering, Davenport, until it dissolved in the early 1980s. He returned to the City of Davenport as a Civil Engineer and retired in 2002.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; daughter Mindy Liska of Port Byron, Ill.; grandson Luke Liska of Denver, Colo.; and his Shih-tzu ,Gabby.
He was preceded in death by sons, Matthew Arnold Liska and Martin Andrew Liska, as well as his parents.
