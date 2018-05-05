Feb. 2, 1977 — April 25, 2018
CLINTON, Iowa — A brilliant young lawyer, Andrew Leon Rempfer, won his last case when he gained entrance into heaven on April 25, 2018. He was surrounded by family and friends at UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital – Los Angeles, California.
Andy was born Feb. 2, 1977, in Clinton, Iowa, to Ralph and Mary (Wynkoop) Rempfer. He attended Clinton grade and high schools, graduating from Clinton High School in 1995, University of Iowa in 2000, and Drake University School of Law in 2003. He was united in marriage to Becky Norman in Clinton, August 5, 2000.
Upon graduation from law school, Andy and Becky moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he specialized in employment law for several years before founding his own law firm, Rempfer, Mott and Lundy in 2017. One of Andy's many accomplishments was being named a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers Western Region – American Bar Association in 2009 and 2010.
He enjoyed family camping trips, hiking, building Legos, watching movies and especially cheering for his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs.
As passionate as he was for the law and his clients, his love for family, friends, and life were even stronger. Andy lived his life with kindness and regularly asked God to help him be kind. May everyone show kindness in his memory.
Andy will be forever remembered by his wife, Becky; children,Hayden, Alex and Kinnick of Las Vegas, Nevada; his mother and step-father, Mary and Mike Grothusen of Clinton; sister, Dr. Melissa Rempfer and her children, Ben and Meredith of Lawrence, Kansas; brother, Paul (Elen) Rempfer and their children, Jacob and Garret of Leesburg, Virginia; uncle, Ret. Major USMC – Wayne (Susan) Wynkoop of California; aunts, Linda (Mike) Portz and Nancy (Jim) Gustin of Clinton; mother and father-in-law, Ron & Sue Norman, brothers-in-law, Billy and Brady, sister-in-law, Bobbie, all of Lime Springs, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leon and Verla Wynkoop, step-grandfather, Jim Grothusen, and niece, Abagail Rempfer.
A children's college fund memorial has been established and may be sent to 1st Gateway Credit Union c/o Rempfer Children Scholarship Fund – PO BOX 375 – DeWitt, IA 52742
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Spread your wings and fly Andy – GO HAWKS