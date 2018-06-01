Angela Draese

September 11, 1972 - May 29, 2018
BETTENDORF — Angela J. Draese, 45, of Bettendorf, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
A memorial services to celebrate her life will be held at Bettendorf Christian Church at 5 p.m., Friday, June 1, 2018, with a visitation beginning at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family.
Angela was born September 11, 1972, in Iowa City, the daughter of Richard C. and Patricia J. (Hendry) Hill. She was a graduate of Bettendorf High School and Capri College. She was united in marriage to Brandon M. Draese on April 6, 2002, in Bettendorf. Angela was a massage therapist at Massage Envy in Davenport.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Brandon; her sons, Nick Skiles of Iowa City, Skyler Skiles of Davenport, Dalton Skiles of Davenport, Wyatt Draese of Bettendorf and Waylon Draese of Bettendorf; her parents, Richard Hill of Liberty, Tennessee, and Patricia Hill of Bettendorf; her brother, Richard F. Hill of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; her special grandmother, Janine Karns of Memphis, Tennessee; several cousins; and her dogs, Voodoo James and Bentley Ray.
Angela was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
