1939 - 2018
DAVENPORT — Anna Priester, 79, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 4, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 3, 2018, from noon to 3 p.m. Burial will be following the service at Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials in Anna's name may be made to Ava and Baby Girl Riley.
Anna was born in 1939 to Eugene and Bessie Schmied in St. Louis, Missouri. She worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for 23 years as a package machine operator. Anna loved to spend her time watching the cooking channels and cooking for her family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life.
Those left to honor Anna's memory are her children, Michael (Jennifer) Priester, Rebecca Chipman, Shane (Pam) Schroeder and Paula Bahena; grandchildren, Mykesha (Kevin Riley) Priester, Rameisha Sheets, Octavious (Jessica) Williams and Kevin Williams; great-granddaughters, Ava Riley and Baby Girl Riley; sister, Harriet Flauaus; brother, Donald (Carol) Schmied; and special friend, Barbara Donelson. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and a brother.
