1964 - 2018
LeCLAIRE — A celebration of Life for Anne Kirby, 54, of LeClaire, will be held Saturday May 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boll's Community Center 428 River Drive, Princeton. This time will be a time of fellowship and remembrance of many happy times spent with Anne throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Ms. Kirby passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, May 18, 2018, Trinity Rock Island. She was born in 1964 in Davenport, the daughter of Richard and Janet Kirby.
Anne worked as a secretary for many years at Mid States Transmission, Davenport. She loved gardening and was a member of the Hosta Society. Her favorite time was that spent with her family and friends. She adored her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her parents, Janet Dinter and Richard Kirby; sister, Tracy (Damien) Dassie; brothers, Rick (Carol) Kirby and Jeff (Amy) Kirby; and several nieces and nephews.
