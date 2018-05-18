March 28, 1926-May 16, 2018
CLINTON — Arlene K. Thompson, 92, of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center–North Campus, Clinton, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Elvira Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Howe, Mark Burkert, Joel Howe, Tyler Howe, Jordan Howe, Caleb Howe and Casey Howe. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to the service time Saturday at the church. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Arlene Katherine Benson was born on March 28, 1926, in Clinton County, the daughter of August and Vernetta (Naeve) Benson. She was a 1943 graduate of Elvira High School. She married L.W. “Bill” Thompson on October 12, 1946, in Elvira. They were married for 56 years.
Arlene was employed at Clinton Foods before marrying Bill, and helped on the farm.
Arlene was a lifelong member of Elvira Zion Lutheran Church, where she was active in the Naomi Circle and helped make Lutheran World Relief quilts. She was an avid supporter of missions and the United States military. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and cross stitch.
Arlene is survived by two daughters, Karen (Tom) Stott of Bettendorf, Kathy (Cal) Milnes of Murphy, Texas; a son, Jerry (Jenny) Thompson of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley Howe of Elvira and Joan Burkert of West Branch, Iowa. In addition to her husband, who died on March 27, 2002, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers-in-law and a great-nephew.
Memorials may be made to the Low Moor Lions Club or the Elvira Zion Lutheran Church.