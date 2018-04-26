November 16, 1934-April 21, 2018
DAVENPORT — Arthur C. Baehnk, 83, of Davenport, passed away on April 21, 2018. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Following the service burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Art was born on November 16, 1934, to Carl and Anna (Rada) Baehnk in Davenport. Art started his career at Teleview News, using the first offset printing press. He worked for 39 years at Builders Sand and Cement (currently Hahn Brothers Cement) retiring in 1998. After retirement he drove for Riverbend Transit, transporting preschoolers, who gave him joy.
Art was active in St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church over the years, serving as president of the church council, head of property committee, Sunday School teacher, Luther League sponsor, and mentoring young people.
Art enjoyed spending time outdoors in his flower beds and vegetable garden. He shared both with his neighbors and friends. He spent many years golfing and proud of his hole-in-one.
Art is survived by his wife of 64 years, Miriam (Heilman) Baehnk; daughter, Beth Coulliette; and granddaughter, Christine Coulliette.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Todd Baehnk; and sister, Doris VonArb.