Oct. 3, 1934 — April 25, 2018
DAVENPORT — Arthur Squire Jr., 83, of Davenport, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. In honor of Arthur's wishes the family will have a private burial at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Art was born Oct. 3, 1934, in Davenport, to Weldon and Fern Squire. He joined the U.S. Army and served as a paratrooper. While he was stationed at Ft. Campbell, he spent weekends in Nashville, Tennessee, where he met his future wife, Lois Murphy. Art and Lois were united in marriage on May 28, 1955, and went on to spend 62 years together.
Art retired from the Davenport Fire Department after 32 years of service. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, hunting, building and constructing computers, and visiting casinos with his wife. He also enjoyed sitting on his front porch, people watching.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lois; sons, Arthur (Nancy) Squire III, and Steven (Angie) Squire; grandchildren, Rochelle (Shawn Thomas), Colleen, Arthur IV, Emily, Sloan, and Cameron; and great-grandchildren, Jace, Gabe, Liam and Marcella.
He was preceded in death by his parents.