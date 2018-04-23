Arthur Stover

May 18, 1925-April 21, 2018
DURANT, Iowa - Arthur James "Archie" Stover, 92, of Durant, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018, at his home.
Archie was born in Olmitz, Iowa, on May 18, 1925, to John and Leona (Hyde) Stover.
Archie drove a truck for HJ Heinz, Mickow, Umthum Trucking and Russelloy foundry. From 1968 to 1973, he owned and operated Idle Hour Lanes.
He was a member of the Wilton Baptist Church and a former member of Wahkonsa Country Club and Durant Lions Club.
He enjoyed golf, bowling, John Wayne movies and was a diehard Cubs fan. Archie was a well-known fixture at the Durant Creamery. He coached bowling and Little League Baseball for many years. Above all, he loved his family and cherished time spent with them.
Archie married Gerry Rankin in 1944 and later married Dolores 'Dee' Wilson on October 30, 1953, in Kahoka, Mo. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2014, after over 60 years of marriage.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial at the Durant Cemetery.
He is survived by his children: Cyndi Davis of Davenport, Carl (Jenn) Stover of Durant, Cheri (David) Kraklio of Durant, and Cathy (Jim) Fry of Wilton, Roger (Gloria) Stover of Dows, and Nancy Clifford of Nora Springs, 19 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and one on the way, and his sister Avis Kimberlin of Newton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, granddaughter Tonya Martin and his great-grandsons: Bradley and Brandon Stover Moore.
Memorials may be made to the Wilton Baptist Church or Unity Point Hospice.