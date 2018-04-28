September 21, 1984-April 26, 2018
MOLINE — Ashley L. Higgins, 33, of Moline, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2018, at Riverside United Methodist Church, 712 16th St., Moline. Visitation will be Sunday, April 29, from 2-4 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Ashley was born on Sept. 21, 1984, in Normal, Illinois, the daughter of Steve and Susan (Nobbe) Higgins. Ashley graduated from Moline High School in 2003. She worked in retail at Hy-Vee, Avenue of the Cities, and previously at Walmart. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church in Moline. Ashley had a musical gift; she was a pianist and played the violin. She was also a movie buff, enjoyed taking rides in the red convertible corvette with her Dad, and traveling with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Steve Higgins, Moline; sisters, Lindsay (Greg) Snipes, Iowa City, Kylie Higgins, Rock Island, and Taylor Higgins, Chicago, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Higgins and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
