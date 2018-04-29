Barabara Carver

August 28, 1966 - April 21, 2018
PARKERSBURG, W. Vir. - Barbara Ann Carver, 51, a resident of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Barbara was born on August 28, 1966, in Salinas, California. She was unite in marriage to Tim Carver Sr. on June 30, 1984, in LeClaire, Iowa.
She was employed as a home health care aid. Barbara loved watching Dancing with the Stars and was an avid Kyle Busch (NASCAR) fan.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Tim; her children, Tim (Jennifer Leann) Carver Jr. of Comfort, West Virginia, and Brittany Carver (Zach Whited) of Morgantown, West Virginia; her grandchildren, Ethan and Abby Carver and Clayton and Ryland Whited; her mother, Judy Pollmeier of Bettendorf; her sisters, Kelly (Kenny VerSteegh) Warhurst and Jennifer (Eric) Anderson, all of Bettendorf; her nieces and nephews, Breanna, Scotty, Katelyn, Brad, Shannon, Lexi, Nate, MaKenna and Mason; her great nieces and nephews, Karsyn, Kenzleigh and Clayton; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Pollmeier; her sister, Laura Pollmeier; and her grandmother, Barbara Mead.
