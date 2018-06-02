December 18, 1946-May 31, 2018
DAVENPORT — Barbara A. Coffman, 71, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018, at her home.
Her visitation will be held on Monday, June 4, 2018, from 10 a.m. to noon at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Graveside services will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Barbara was born December 18, 1946, in Davenport, the daughter of Walter and Sylvia Shoemaker.
She had been formerly employed with Donuts & More on Brady Street in Davenport for several years. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Barbara also enjoyed flea markets and attending the annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree.
Those left to honor her memory include her sons and daughter-in-law, Michael and Renee Coffman of Dixon, Iowa, and Tim and Missy Coffman of Davenport; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and brother.
