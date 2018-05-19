August 28, 1932-May 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Barbara A. Smith, 85, of Davenport, passed away, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018, with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences and tributes to the family may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
Barbara was born August 28, 1932, in Davenport, a daughter of Ralph and Ruth (Fuller) Jager. She was united in marriage to Calvin Smith on February 11, 1951 in Davenport. He passed away on January 28, 2016. She retired in 1993 from MA Ford Manufacturing after many years of service.
After Barbara retired, she and her husband enjoyed time in Arizona for over 20 years. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She crocheted blankets for every grandchild and great-grandchild.
Those left cherishing her memory include her children, Richard Calvin Smith (Sue Britton), Nancy (Carl) Reicks, and Diane Rosenberger, and Vicki Samples; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Suanne Carney; and great-grandchild, Carla.