Bernard Stecher

April 29, 1921-April 22, 2018
WILTON, Iowa — Bernard J. Stecher, 96, formerly of Durant, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Wilton Retirement Center.
There will be no services for Bernard. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Bernard was born on April 29, 1921, on the family farm in Muscatine, the son of Albert Edward and Mary McGee Stecher. He married Leona Richter on September 27, 1942, at St. Mary's Church in Muscatine.
Bernard retired as a farmer and drove a school bus for 23 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Muscatine.
He enjoyed going to casinos and gambling with his wife, picking dandelions every day, to ensure he didn't have any, and he was adamant about checking his oil before driving.
Bernard is survived by his wife, Leona, of Wilton; his children, Carole Lane and husband, Gary, of Long Grove, Iowa, Linda Harrison and husband, Larry, of Muscatine, Jim Stecher and wife, Dory, of Muscatine, Kenneth Stecher and wife, Kathy, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Don Stecher and wife, Kathy, of Iowa City; 17 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren, with one expected in June.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Gerald, in 1994; a grandson, Derek; two brothers, Lyle and Raymond; and three sisters, Alberta, Mary and Berniece.