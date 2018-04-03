February 11, 1922-March 31, 2018
MUSCATINE — Berniece Mae Seright, 96, of Muscatine, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter early Saturday morning, March 31, 2018.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Rev. Eddie Cabrera will officiate. Burial will take place in Muscatine Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice Program. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Berniece was born on February 11, 1922, in Muscatine, daughter of Glen and Hazel Young Curry. She married Oscar Melvin Seright on April 18, 1942, in Kahoka, Missouri.
She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
She had worked since she was 14 years old for various families in Muscatine as a housekeeper and caretaker. She had retired from Muscatine Power and Water in 1993 after 16 years, where she worked as the housekeeper and was known as the Cookie Lady.
She loved gardening and raising roses. Her home was always open as a gathering place for her children, grandchildren and all of their friends. The grandkids knew every time they went there, there would be cookies, root beer floats or bunny hoppers to enjoy.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Michael Dean Seright and wife, Sherry, of Muscatine; her daughter, Deborah Lynn Boyd and husband, Steve, of Muscatine; her grandchildren, Melissa Deann Tigrett and husband, Darryn, of Muscatine, Christopher Craig Boyd and Jenny of Webster City, Iowa, Sara Elizabeth Noah of Cordova, and Tabitha Lynn Story and Heather Christine Boyd, of Muscatine; step grandchildren, Nicole Watson of Des Moines, and Dustin Purvis of Muscatine; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Molly and Grace Tigrett, Trea, Zachary, Nicole and Alexis Boyd, Erin Noah, Ava Minneart, Rachel Shoemaker, Peyton Story, Odin Phillip and Alex McGourty; step great-grandchildren, Alissa, Zander, Riley, Ben and Alex; and a great-great-grandaughter, Kaylie Marie Boyd.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Oscar in 2004; three sisters; and six brothers.