February 12, 1921-April 7, 2018
DAVENPORT — Berniece Meeker, 97, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society. Funeral services will be held at noon today at the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Berniece was born on February 12, 1921, to Guy DeWitt and Cora Ann (Warren) Simpson in Linn County, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Earnie Meeker on May 13, 1938 in Chillicothe, Missouri. She worked in retail at the F.W. Woolworth Company, giving 32 years of service before retiring in 1983.
Berniece was a wonderful woman to be around. She was a superb quilter and she loved to read. She was an active member at Grace United Methodist Church for many years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Phillip (June) Meeker, Beaufort, South Carolina, and Kathy (Glen) Levetzow, Davenport; five grandchildren, Matt Meeker, Andy Meeker, Beth Ethier, Todd Levetzow and Lisa Levetzow Tanner; seven great-grandchildren, Dayna, Michael, Abby, Zoe, Alex, Eddie and Jessie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy DeWitt Simpson, Cora Ann Simpson, and Ann Humphreys Simpson; husband, Earnie; six brothers; and four sisters.