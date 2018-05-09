Betty Ann Davis

May 4, 2018
DAVENPORT — Betty Ann (Lewis) Davis, 81, died peacefully in her home on May 4, 2018.
Born in Illinois, the daughter of Alonzo and Elnora (Smith) Lewis, she married and relocated to Davenport, where she raised five children.
She graduated from the Illinois Public School System. Betty was a very compassionate woman with a desire to help people. That desire led her to obtain employment as a CNA with Davenport Lutheran Home, where she retired with 33 years of dedicated service.
Betty was also a God-fearing woman and exercised her religious beliefs by joining the Seventh-day Adventist Church. As an active member of the church for over 45 years, she served in various capacities, but being a Sabbath school teacher was what gave her the greatest joy.
Betty was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a woman of great strength and character. To her family, she was a hero.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Alonzo Jr. and Alfonzo; sister, Rosetta; son, Glen Jr.; and great-grandson, Khalil.
She is survived by her four daughters, Angela (Clarence) Farsee of Woodstock, Georgia, Glinda Davis of Grand Prairie, Texas, LaNora Anderson of Tampa, Florida, Adrienne Davis of Davenport; two grandsons, Rickey McBride Jr. and Michael Anderson; five granddaughters, LaTera (Andrew) Blue, Anteasha Hall, LaQueasha Anderson, Shanesha (Adrienne) Scott and Britney Anderson; six great-grandsons, Javonte, Andre, Royal, Cole, Hezekiel, Noah; eight great-granddaughters, Jordan, Anastasia, Kaylynn, Aveya, Reign, Ava, Haziah, Adrielle; two brothers; three sisters; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Runge Mortuary from 6-8 pm. A memorial service will be held noon Friday at Calvary Seventh-day Adventist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.