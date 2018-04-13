February 20, 1942-April 11, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Betty Ann Vande Voort, 76, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Family will greet friends on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the mortuary.
Betty Vande Voort passed on to be with our Lord and Savior on April 11, 2018. Betty was born Betty Ann Smith in Davenport on February 20, 1942, to Robert and Margaret Smith. Betty was a devoted wife of 55 years, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In her younger years, Betty enjoyed cooking and baking, camping, bingo, and doing anything that supported the interests of her family. She was very involved in North Little League as a past treasurer, team mother, even running the concession stand at the park for some time. She could always be heard cheering her boys on from the stands at the years of Little League games she attended. She was a Cub Scout den mother, helping her son build a car that would win the Pinewood Derby. She also enjoyed researching genealogy, and was active in helping others locate their family members.
Betty worked for Schwind-Boeker Buick in Davenport for a short time, but really enjoyed the hard work of being a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting and had made a blanket or two for just about everyone at some point. Betty was a devout Cubs fan, and we take some comfort in knowing she finally saw the Cubs win a World Series.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Vande Voort; her sons, Robert (Kim), Christopher, Michael (Angela) and Jeffery (Colleen), as well as 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and leaves behind her lifetime friend of 61 years, Trudy Kerrick. In her time at the Kahl Home in Davenport, she had made some very good friends who she talked about frequently, both in the staff, and other residents with whom she played bingo.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving parents, Robert M. and Margaret L. Smith, and her brother, Robert M. Smith Junior.
We will all miss her sharp wit, playful smile, and her famous sarcastic eye rolls.
