Betty Greenlee
November 8, 1938-March 24, 2018
DAVENPORT-Betty Elaine Greenlee, 79, of Davenport, passed away on March 24, 2018 at the Lutheran Home, Davenport, IA. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Davenport, IA. Visitation will be held from 9 am until time of service. Memorials may be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Betty was born November 08, 1938 in Louisa County, Iowa to Roy and Edith 'Toots' (Chown) Littrel. She graduated from Columbus Independent High school in 1956. Betty went on to earn a degree in accounting from AIC institute. She was united in marriage to Jack Greenlee on October 24, 1964 at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Davenport, IA. Betty worked for J I Case and Crescent Electric as a bookkeeper. She retired in 1992.
Betty was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church. She volunteered in the church nursery with her granddaughter Chelsea. Betty along with her husband Jack traveled across the United States on camping trips and sporting events. She was an animal lover especially of cats. She also enjoyed gardening.
Betty made her son Brian her top priority when he was a young boy. She was dedicated to his care and quality of life. Together they would attend the handicap Olympics, and assist at the Handicap Development Center. She was a devoted mother and wife.
Survivors include her Husband Jack, one daughter Jackie (Dennis M.) Kopp; one son Brian Greenlee; two grandchildren, Chelsea and Trent Kopp; one niece, Becky (Tom) Furlong and one nephew Paul (Mary Lynne) Peterson.
Betty is preceded by her parents, brother Laverne (Bub) Littrel, and sister Mary Lou Peterson.