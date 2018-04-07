June 24, 1936-April 4, 2018
ALBANY, Ill. — Betty Maus, 81, of Albany, Illinois, formerly of Cordova, passed Wednesday April 4, 2018, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lusk Memorial Cemetery in Albany. A memorial has been established.
Betty was born June 24, 1936, in Tripoli, Iowa, to LaVern and Lucielle (Lohmonn) Hay. She was a 1954 graduate of Tripoli High School. On March 12, 1989, she married Tom Maus in Las Vegas, Nevada. Betty worked at JC Penney of Clinton and Farm and Fleet in Clinton for 25 years, retiring in 1999. She helped her husband, Tom, in owning and operating the Fulton Meat Market in Fulton. She was a member of Cordova First Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, and was a Cub Scout troop leader. She loved her home and enjoyed housekeeping, baking and gardening with an abundance of beautiful flowers. She enjoyed music, especially listening to Elvis. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Tom; three daughters, Stacey (Tom) Hickey of Maryland, Jenny (Keith) Boysen of Clinton, and Monica (Chris) Laufenberg of Clinton; two sons, Mike (Rhonda) Schult of Clinton and Ryan (Kristen) Maus of Kentucky; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Bernette (Lyle) Njus of Lawler, Iowa; one brother, Charles (Connie) Hay of Denver, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com