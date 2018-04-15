Betty Raney

November 16, 1927 - April 8, 2018
DAVENPORT - Betty Lou Raney, 90, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018.
A private family service will be held. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Betty was born on November 16, 1927, in Lineville, Iowa, to Harvey and Hulda (Jennings) Elsey. She was united in marriage to Arthur Raney on February 12, 1949. He passed away on November 8, 1979.
Betty had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed story telling. She loved to draw goofy pictures. She had a big heart and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to hold babies. She liked being outdoors fishing and gardening, she would can her vegetables that she grew herself. She also loved her dogs, especially Tabasco.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Danny (Charlene) Raney, Diane (Dale) Reynolds, Bonita (Steven) Garrow, Arthur Raney Jr., and Connie Cox, grandchildren Rebecca, Mindy, Katrina, Jacob, Michelle, Tanya, Tina, Teri, Maria, Zachary, Crystal, and Nicole, several great-grandchildren, and her sister Bonnie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Phyllis, brother Dean, and son William.