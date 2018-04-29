Betty Stearns

November 11, 1927 - April 27, 2018
DAVENPORT - Betty Lou (Juergensen) Stearns, 90, of Davenport, passed away at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Cremation rites have been accorded. As per her request, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Betty was born on November 11, 1927, to Edwin and Myrtle (Nye) Juergensen in Davenport. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1946. Betty married Glenn E. Stearns on July 24, 1948. Glenn passed away February 2014.
Betty worked at Mercy Hospital as an accountant until retiring in 1986 to begin she and Glenn's next journey together. They spent 34 years as “snow birds” in Arizona, hiking, playing cards, and shooting a mean game of billiards.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Diana (Larry) Westfall; son, Douglas (Anita) Stearns; grandchildren: Heather (Philip) Anthony, Jeremiah (Jacquelyn) Stearns, Mathew (Jennifer) Westfall, and Michele (Deric) Olson; five great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and a brother.